Favourites return

West Indies’ chances against India in the upcoming MyTeam11 Twenty20 International Series have been given a boost with the recall of the veteran duo of Sunil Narine and Kieron Pollard.
Meanwhile, wicketkeeper/batsman Anthony Bramble is the only newcomer in the 14-member squad selected for the first two T20Is in the series which will be contested on August 3 and 4 at the Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida.
The squad also includes Andre Russell, subject to him passing a fitness assessment prior to the series. Russell left the recent ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 England and Wales early to undergo an operation on his troublesome left knee.
Left-handed opener John Campbell and left-arm spinner Khary Pierre have also been included alongside a number of regulars led by captain Carlos Brathwaite, as the interim CWI selection panel seeks to explore options with the ICC World T20 looming next year in Australia.