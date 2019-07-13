Fiji GAME a must-win

Samantha Wallace

UNDER PRESSURE: Samantha Wallace, the Trinidad & Tobago goal-shooter is challenged by Jamaican goal-defence Stacian Facey and goalkeeper Shamara Sterling, left. Jamaica won the 2019 Vitality Netball World Cup preliminary round match 68-43 at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England, yesterday. 

 —Photo: SWPix

Opening defeats to South Africa and Jamaica have left Trinidad and Tobago’s “Calypso Girls” needing to beat Fiji today to be among Group C’s top three teams who will advance to the top 12 playoffs of the Vitality Netball World Cup.

Trinidad and Tobago and Fiji meet from 12.25pm at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England. Both teams have lost to Jamaica and South Africa, with Fiji conceding 56 more goals over the two matches.

Yesterday, the world’s second best team Jamaica picked up their second straight victory when winning the battle of the Caribbean nations 68-43 over T&T.

The Jamaicans have looked impressive in their first two matches, but will face a sterner test when they take on South Africa tomorrow, while both Fiji and T&T need to win today to keep their top 12 hopes alive.

