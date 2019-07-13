Fiji GAME a must-win

Opening defeats to South Africa and Jamaica have left Trinidad and Tobago’s “Calypso Girls” needing to beat Fiji today to be among Group C’s top three teams who will advance to the top 12 playoffs of the Vitality Netball World Cup.
Trinidad and Tobago and Fiji meet from 12.25pm at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England. Both teams have lost to Jamaica and South Africa, with Fiji conceding 56 more goals over the two matches. Yesterday, the world’s second best team Jamaica picked up their second straight victory when winning the battle of the Caribbean nations 68-43 over T&T.