FIRST BRONZE

Mark Pearson

COUNT IT: Canada’s Mark Pearson, centre, scores past Mexico’s goal keeper Jose Hernandez, right, during their men’s field hockey Pool B match at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, yesterday. Canada came away 5-1 winners. —Photo: AP

Team TTO boxer Michael Alexander settled for a bronze medal after being defeated in his Men’s light welterweight (64 kg) semifinal bout at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games last night at the Miguel Grau Coliseum.

After being knocked down in the third round, Alexander seemed tired and lost 0-5 to the USA’s Keyshawn Davis but despite the disappointment, he was always certain of securing Trinidad and Tobago’s first medal at the quadrennial western hemispheric multi-sports Games by virtue of reaching the semis.

Injured Prince beaten at Pan Am

It was a cruel twist of fate for Team TTO boxer Aaron Prince who, leading on points, hurt his ankle when he was knocked down by his opponent in the final round of their contest at the Miguel Grau Coliseum on Monday night.

T&T U19s win thriller

A shot-filled half-century by skipper Leonardo Julien paved the way for a nail-biting win for Trinidad and Tobago over Jamaica as the Cricket West Indies Under-19 Championship finally got going in St Vincent and the Grenadines yesterday.

T&T quintet struggle in ‘Pan Am’ juniors

TRINIDAD and Tobago players struggled at the recent Pan American Junior Badminton Championships in Canada with not a single player able to win a match in the eight-team tournament.

Roach among eight Memphis athletes off on scholarship

Carifta Games standout Ianna Roach is among eight Memphis Pioneers Athletic Club athletes who will soon leave the country to take up scholarships abroad. At a College Reveal press conference, held at the Memphis Pioneers gym in Port of Spain, on Monday, Roach expressed her gratitude for the club’s role in her life.