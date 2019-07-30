FIRST BRONZE

Team TTO boxer Michael Alexander settled for a bronze medal after being defeated in his Men’s light welterweight (64 kg) semifinal bout at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games last night at the Miguel Grau Coliseum.
After being knocked down in the third round, Alexander seemed tired and lost 0-5 to the USA’s Keyshawn Davis but despite the disappointment, he was always certain of securing Trinidad and Tobago’s first medal at the quadrennial western hemispheric multi-sports Games by virtue of reaching the semis.