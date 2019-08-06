Andwuelle Wright

FLASHBACK: Andwuelle Wright, centre, poses proudly with the Trinidad and Tobago flag following his Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games men’s long jump bronze medal performance in Barranquilla, Colombia on July 31, 2018. Also in the photo are Wright’s coach Wendell Williams, left, and T&T’s CAC Games athletics team manager Dexter Voisin, right.

 —Photo: KWAME LAURENCE

“If this injury prevents me from achieving what I’ve set out to, another T&T jumper will do it for me. I’ve learnt a lot in Germany, and have a vision for passing it on.”

These were the words of Wendell Williams in a February 2001, Trinidad Express interview as he stood at the crossroads of his track and field career. Injury, then surgery and finally an embolism in one of his lungs had sidelined the Germany-based long jumper, and he was hoping for a successful comeback. As it turned out, Williams never again competed at a high level.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

Eighteen years later, however, Andwuelle Wright is living out the 2001 prophecy. Williams remembers the pain of retiring without hitting two major career targets, but is buoyed by the prospect of achieving them in a different way—as Wright’s coach.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

+2
SILVER LINING

SILVER LINING

Teniel Campbell became the first woman from Trinidad and Tobago to win a medal at the Lima 2…

Brathwaite steps up

Brathwaite steps up

Carlos Brathwaite will step into the captaincy role in the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots team …

Advantage, West Indies ‘A’

Off-spinner Akim Fraser and fast-bowler Chemar Holder were the main West Indies “A” bowlers behind two India “A” batting collapses yesterday that saw the visitors being dismissed for 201, on the first day of the final four-day “Test” match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.