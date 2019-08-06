“If this injury prevents me from achieving what I’ve set out to, another T&T jumper will do it for me. I’ve learnt a lot in Germany, and have a vision for passing it on.”
These were the words of Wendell Williams in a February 2001, Trinidad Express interview as he stood at the crossroads of his track and field career. Injury, then surgery and finally an embolism in one of his lungs had sidelined the Germany-based long jumper, and he was hoping for a successful comeback. As it turned out, Williams never again competed at a high level.
Eighteen years later, however, Andwuelle Wright is living out the 2001 prophecy. Williams remembers the pain of retiring without hitting two major career targets, but is buoyed by the prospect of achieving them in a different way—as Wright’s coach.