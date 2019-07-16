Generation Next

The next generation of Trinidad and Tobago footballers are on show from this evening when the Trinidad and Tobago Youth Invitational Tournament kicks off at Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva.
The Invitational will see both the boys Under-15 football team, coached by Stuart Charles-Fevrier, and the Stephan De Four-coached girls Under-16 team in action. They boys will play Panama, Mexico and Venezuela over a three-day period, while the girls face late replacement Panama in a pair of internationals. The boys begin today with a 7.15 p.m. meeting with Panama, following the 5.15 p.m. opening match between Mexico and Venezuela.