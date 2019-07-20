Go overseas

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO need to get their netballers into the emerging foreign professional leagues if they are to make inroads against the world’s top teams—Australia, Jamaica, England, New Zealand and South Africa.
So said Trinidad and Tobago head coach Wesley “Pepe” Gomes as they exited the 2019 Vitality Netball World Cup with a ninth-place finish after beating world No.8 Northern Ireland 57-48 in Liverpool, England yesterday. Despite not making progress against the top five teams, T&T fared well among the rest of the top 10. They lost a match they should have won against world No.6 Uganda 57-54, drew 43-43 with No.7 Scotland and beat No.8 Northern Ireland.
“Because of the structure we have in the Caribbean, the only way we can do it (move up) is to get players to the bigger leagues and develop them there,” Gomes said.