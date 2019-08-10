GOLD ELUDES GUTSY T&T

Machel Cedenio

TOO TALL AN ORDER: Trinidad and Tobago’s anchor leg runner Machel Cedenio, left, reaches for the baton from a spent teammate Deon Lendore, second left, even as Colombia’s pair complete their final exchange during yesterday’s Men’s 4x400m Relay Final at the Pan-American Games in Lima. The World and Olympic champions finished third behind gold medallists Colombia and runners-up the United States. 

 —Photo: AFP

Trinidad and Tobago turned in another formidable performance on the penultimate day of the Lima 2019 Pan American Games with two silver medals and one bronze at the San Miguel Circuit and the Estadio Atletico yesterday.

After cyclist Teniel Campbell secured her second silver in the Women’s road race, defending Pan Am Games champion Keshorn Walcott claimed silver in the Men’s Javelin while the Men’s 4x400m relay team settled for bronze at the National Sporting Village.

The three medals took Team TTO’s total medal haul at this year’s Games to 13 (2 gold, 8 silver, 3 bronze), its biggest ever medal tally at the quadrennial hemispheric multi-sport event.

Yesterday, 2012 London Olympic champion Walcott hugged the 21-year-old Grenada national Anderson Peters to congratulate him at the conclusion of the javelin event.

