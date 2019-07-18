Hard Hitters strike early in T10

HARD HITTERS made a winning start to their campaign in the Lendore Village Sports and Cultural Club annual T10 Cricket Tournament with a 36-run win over Goodwill Dragon when the tournament bowled off at the Chrissie Terrace Recreation Ground in Enterprise on Sunday.
Hard Hitters won the toss and opted to bat with captain Chris Ramlakhan aiming to set the opposition a triple-figure target. Openers Raj Persad and Ezekiel Sampson looked composed in the first over but that would change quickly in the second with the introduction of Shawn Durity at the northern end.