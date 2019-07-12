HARSH LESSON

RHONDA John-Davis made history by competing in her sixth World Cup but was unable to stop Trinidad and Tobago’s “Calypso Girls” slipping to an opening 76-45 defeat to South Africa yesterday when the 2019 Netball World Cup got underway in Liverpool, England. Trinidad and Tobago will face an equally daunting task today against world no.3 ranked Jamaica and may at best be looking for a closer result before facing Fiji tomorrow, a match likely to decide the third team to qualify out of the very tough Group C.
“We played them (Jamaica) in September, we know what to expect of them,” a very disappointed T&T head-coach Wesley “Pepe” Gomes said after yesterday’s defeat. Gomes had expected a closer outcome.
South Africa led through all quarters, 15-4, 40-26 and 56-34, steadily increasing the gap to eventually win by 31 goals.
“We played a very good first quarter and then the contact got to us,” Gomes said, commenting on the very physical nature of the match.