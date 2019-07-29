Reeza Burke

RECOVERED TO WIN: Reeza Burke

TITLE favourites Arima Hawks recovered from a major scare Sunday night to join Carenage Blasters in tomorrow night’s Division A team final of the Solo National Table Tennis Championships at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua.

After being in danger of getting swept, the multiple champions battled back to defeat QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Parkites 3-2 in the semi-finals.

When Reeza Burke failed to convert eight match points and the third match went into the deciding fifth game, it seemed like the Parkites would complete the upset in style.

But the five-time singles champion brushed off his disappointment remarkably well and led comfortably throughout the fifth in his 11-7, 8-11, 11-3, 19-21, 11-6 triumph over last year’s Caribbean Under-19 bronze medallist Derron Douglas.

