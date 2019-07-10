TRENDSETTER HAWKS won two of three national titles when the finals of the 2019 Republic Bank Cup National Youth League were played off on Saturday at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo.
North-based Hawks were crowned national champions in the Under-11 and Under-13 divisions while Trincity Nationals won the Under-15 title. No teams from South or Central featured in any of the finals.
Tournament debutants Pro Series had placed first in the North in the Under-11 division during the regular season while Hawks had only finished third. However, Hawks were able to turn things around when they met in the final.
Hawks captain Ihsan Miller was named Pizza Hut MVP of the final, after also being named semi-final MVP when Hawks triumphed over Queen’s Park (QPCC) Football Academy. Pro Series’ Nathaniel Peters was announced as goalkeeper of the tournament and Trendsetter Hawks’ Jaseem Celestine was named overall Under-11 MVP of the tournament, including the league and national knockout phases.