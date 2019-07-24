“Help me help you...Get your house in order.”
Like a mantra, Minister of Sport Shamfa Cudjoe kept repeating those words to members of the national sporting bodies present yesterday at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua.
Pleading and scolding almost in the same breath, the Minister issued her own wake-up call to the NGBs (National Governing Bodies) about the way they treat with requests for funding and the Elite Athlete programme as the Ministry yesterday rewarded several athletes and groups under its Rewards, Recognition and Cheque Presentation ceremony.
Speaking candidly about the difficulties her Ministry has encountered in handling funding issues, the Minister first addressed the Elite Athlete programme.
Yesterday, sprinter Keston Bledman and swimmer Dylan Carter (not present) received cheques under that arrangement. And Minister Cudjoe explained why only those two have so far got money.