Injured Prince beaten at Pan Am

It was a cruel twist of fate for Team TTO boxer Aaron Prince who, leading on points, hurt his ankle when he was knocked down by his opponent in the final round of their contest at the Miguel Grau Coliseum on Monday night.
In his Men’s middleweight (74kg) bout versus Nicaragua’s Lestner Espino, Prince’s Lima 2019 Pan American Games dream almost literally came crashing down as he could not complete that third and final round. The experienced pugilist was leading 20-18 on four of five judges’ cards after two rounds (judge one had it tied 19-19), with head coach Reynold Cox’s mind running on a guaranteed second medal after his Men’s light-welterweight (64kg) Michael Alexander’s 3-1 success Monday afternoon.