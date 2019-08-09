Inspiration for next generation

Team TTO top swimmer Dylan Carter rebounded from disappointment with a bronze medal response in the Men’s 100m backstroke Thursday night.
ICYMI: Dylan Carter takes home bronze in the final of the Men's 100m backstrokeVideo courtesy ESPN/ PanAm Games 2019 pic.twitter.com/tQ2LrYL4fd— CCN TV6 (@tv6tnt) August 9, 2019
The 2018 Commonwealth Games silver medallist also joined elite company, joining just two Team TTO swimmers to ever medal at a Pan American Games: Mark Andrews (bronze, Men’s 100m freestyle—1983 Caracas) and future hall-of-famer and this country’s most decorated swimmer to date, George Bovell (5 medals: 2003 Dominican Republic—4, two gold - Men’s 200m freestyle, 200m IM, two silver Men’s 100m backstroke, 100m freestyle; 2015 Toronto—1, bronze, Men’s 50m freestyle).
ICYMI: Dylan Carter receives his bronze medal in the Men's 100m backstroke eventVideo courtesy ESPN/ PanAm Games 2019 pic.twitter.com/5rJUlGKZTU— CCN TV6 (@tv6tnt) August 9, 2019