Inspiration for next generation

Guilherme Guido

PODIUM FINISH: Brazil’s Guilherme Guido, USA’s Daniel Carr and Trinidad and Tobago’s Dylan Carter pose with their silver, gold and bronze medals, respectively, on the podium of the Swimming Men’s 100m Backstroke Final, during the Lima 2019 Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru, on Thursday night. —Photo: AFP

Team TTO top swimmer Dylan Carter rebounded from disappointment with a bronze medal response in the Men’s 100m backstroke Thursday night.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games silver medallist also joined elite company, joining just two Team TTO swimmers to ever medal at a Pan American Games: Mark Andrews (bronze, Men’s 100m freestyle—1983 Caracas) and future hall-of-famer and this country’s most decorated swimmer to date, George Bovell (5 medals: 2003 Dominican Republic—4, two gold - Men’s 200m freestyle, 200m IM, two silver Men’s 100m backstroke, 100m freestyle; 2015 Toronto—1, bronze, Men’s 50m freestyle).

