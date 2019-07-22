WINNERS’ ROW: The winners of the various flights pose, at the prizegiving ceremony of the 19th edition of the Sagicor/St Andrews Golf Club Invitational on Sunday, in Moka, Maraval. Front, left to right: Fabien Lee Foom, Faatimah Emamalie, with trophy, Ysabelle Lawrence (Women’s champion); and Sol Joanni (Men’s champion) and Marlene K Chin, assistant vice president, marketing and communications, Sagicor Life Inc.