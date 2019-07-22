Sol Joanni and Ysabelle Lawrence took the Men’s and Ladies titles when the Sagicor/St Andrews Golf Club Invitational came to an end on Sunday at Moka.
Both are new winners, with Joanni beating the men’s field with scores of 69 and 76 over the two days. One of Trinidad and Tobago’s young, up and coming golfers Chris Richards Jr ended the 36-hole tournament with 74, 77.
Meanwhile Lawrence, who will be Team TTO’s sole golf representative at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games at , produced totals of 74 and 72 to triumph.
The top finishing golfers have been awarded points, based on their performance, towards selection for the Trinidad and Tobago national team.