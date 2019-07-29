Joy to have them

West Indies T20 captain Carlos Brathwaite is expecting a stern challenge from India when the two sides meet in the US for their upcoming Twenty20 series.

The Windies will meet India in the first T20 in Lauderhill, Florida on Saturday and then again on Sunday. The third and final T20 will be played on August 6 in Jamaica.

In recounting the last time the two teams met in the US, Brathwaite said the contests were fiercely contested, with 400 runs being scored in one game.

“I’m expecting similar fight, similar grit, similar competition between the two teams. Obviously, West Indies and India have had good battles in the past and I expect nothing less in the two games in Florida,” the skipper said.

Brathwaite said he was excited to have the services of Sunil Narine and Kieron Pollard at his disposal and would be counting on their knowledge and experience.

