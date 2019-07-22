Leonardo Julien will lead the Trinidad and Tobago Under-19 cricket team for the upcoming Cricket West Indies Regional Under-19 50-Overs Championship, which is set to bowl off in St Vincent later this month.
Julien, who excelled behind the stumps in last year’s regional competition, will step into the captaincy role, while off-spinner Avinash Mahabirsingh will be his vice-captain as T&T seek to end Guyana’s dominance in the limited overs youth tournament.
Guyana have won the 50-overs tournament for the last five years while T&T won the three-day part of the competition last year before finishing second to Guyana in the limited overs series.
This year’s tournament has greater significance as it will be used to select the West Indies squad for the ICC Under-19 World Cup to be played in South Africa in January 2020.