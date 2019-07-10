THE Trinidad and Tobago men’s football team

Trinidad and Tobago head coach Dennis Lawrence has given his reactions to the new World Cup qualifying format for the FIFA Qatar 2022 World Cup announced by CONCACAF yesterday.

The restructured competition will be composed of two parts, which will take place simultaneously during the FIFA-match windows in 2020 and 2021.

The first part of the CONCACAF qualifiers, which will be played in a Hexagonal format, will be contested between the top six ranked CONCACAF Member Associations based on the FIFA Rankings published after the FIFA window of June 2020. After home-and-away round-robin play during the FIFA Match windows of September, October and November of 2020 as well as March and September of 2021, the top three teams will qualify directly to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The second part of the qualifiers, played across a group stage and knock-out phase, will involve the CONCACAF Member Associations ranked 7-35 according to the FIFA Rankings published after the FIFA window of June 2020. For the group stage, these 29 participating CONCACAF Member Associations will be divided into eight groups (five groups of four teams and three groups of three teams).

