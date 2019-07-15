Debra Coryat-Pat

TOP OF THE HEAP: CWI Independent Director Debra Coryat-Patton, right, presents Barbados’ Jaden Leacock with the CWI Risings Stars Under-17 MVP trophy, during the closing ceremony for the tournament on Saturday. Barbados successfully defended their title, winning the tournament for a second straight year.

ALLROUNDER Jaden Leacock was adjudged the “Most Valuable Player” when the curtain was drawn on Saturday on the 2019 CWI Under-17 Rising Stars Regional Tournament staged in Trinidad and Tobago.

Leacock’s match-winning performances with the ball earned Barbados their second consecutive win in the tournament with three victories in five matches which earned them 19.9 points. In second place was Jamaica, with a similar win record, but with one defeat which gave them 15.1 points, while the Leeward Islands finished third with 13.3 points.

At a prize-distribution function on Saturday night at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Leacock shared the spotlight with fellow Barbadian Nimar Bolden who took the Best Wicketkeeper award after snaring eight dismissals in the eight-day tournament. His closest rivals were Carlos Bowen Tuckett of the Leeward Islands who finished with six dismissals (four catches and two stumpings); and Jose Northover of Jamaica with six catches behind the stumps.

