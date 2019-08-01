Lewis returns for Youth Games planning meeting

Trinidad and Tobago Commonwealth Games Association president Brian Lewis is set to meet with Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) officials on Monday to start fleshing out details of the Trinbago Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG) 2021 event.
Lewis, also the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) president, currently at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games, returns home tomorrow for the meeting with CGF CEO David Grevemberg and CGF’s John Eades. The trio is also set to meet with Shamfa Cudjoe, Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs.