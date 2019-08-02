Mahabir hard to stop in Tacarigua

DAVID MAHABIR will attempt to keep his crown while Catherine Spicer and Curtis Humphreys will begin the defence of theirs when the Solo National Table Tennis Championships continue from 9.30 a.m. today at National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua.
The veterans’ (over-45) event will be contested in its entirety and the men’s and women’s singles draws will also get going. Mahabir has come down from his base in Canada after capturing the over-65 title in the European Veterans Championships in Hungary last month, and it will take a miracle to stop him in the over-45 division.