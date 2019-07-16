Trinidad and Tobago sprinters Andre Marcano and Emmanuel Callender earned silver at the Adam Sanford Invitational in New York, USA, on Saturday.
Marcano finished second in the men’s 100 metres final in 10.38 seconds, equalling his personal best. The 33-year-old just missed out on gold, Antiguan Tahir Walsh clocking 10.37 to secure top spot. Guyana’s Jeremy Bascom bagged bronze in 10.51, while Callender finished fifth in 10.72. In the qualifying round, Marcano topped heat two in 10.43 seconds to lead all qualifiers into the final. Callender, winner of the opening heat, was fourth fastest at 10.62.