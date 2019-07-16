Matas, Mohammed, Hoyte dominate at Youth Champs

Aaron Matas

TOP SPRINTERS: Tinymite match sprint champion Aaron Matas of Rigtech Sonics, stands atop the podium,

surrounded by silver medallist Jarel Mohammed of

Southclaine, left, and his Sonics teammate Chad Dixon Jr, during the Youth National Track Cycling Championships at Irwin Park, Siparia, on the weekend.

Aaron Matas of Rigtech Sonics and Jarel Mohammed of Southclaine shared the gold medals in the Tinymites category when the National Youth Track Cycling Championships were held at Irwin Park, Siparia on the weekend.

Matas counted victories over Mohammed in the match sprint, the 500-metre event, and the individual pursuit, combined with Judah Neverson and Chad Dixon Jr for team sprint gold and with Neverson, Dixon and Kersheve Paul to win the team pursuit; while Mohammed triumphed in the scratch race, keirin and points race.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SERIES DEFEAT

SERIES DEFEAT

THE HUMILIATION continued for the West Indies A yesterday as visitors India A took an unassailable 3-0 lead in their five-match One-Day International series following a dominant 148-run win over the hosts at the Sir Vivian Richards Ground in Antigua yesterday.

Three T&T teams in ITF semis

THREE of Trinidad and Tobago’s four teams soared into the semifinals in the ITF (International Tennis Federation)/COTECC (Central American and Caribbean Tennis Confederation) Sub-Region 4 Under-12 Team Development Tournament yesterday at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

Generation Next

Generation Next

The next generation of Trinidad and Tobago footballers are on show from this evening when the Trinidad and Tobago Youth Invitational Tournament kicks off at Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva.

CASA gold for T&T’s Thong

CASA gold for T&T’s Thong

SETH THONG struck gold yesterday to become the only player from the host country to walk away with a medal in the individual events of the CASA (Caribbean Area Squash Association) Junior Championship at Queen’s Park Cricket Club’s Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.

Matas, Mohammed, Hoyte dominate at Youth Champs

Matas, Mohammed, Hoyte dominate at Youth Champs

Aaron Matas of Rigtech Sonics and Jarel Mohammed of Southclaine shared the gold medals in the Tinymites category when the National Youth Track Cycling Championships were held at Irwin Park, Siparia on the weekend.