Matas, Mohammed, Hoyte dominate at Youth Champs

Aaron Matas of Rigtech Sonics and Jarel Mohammed of Southclaine shared the gold medals in the Tinymites category when the National Youth Track Cycling Championships were held at Irwin Park, Siparia on the weekend.
Matas counted victories over Mohammed in the match sprint, the 500-metre event, and the individual pursuit, combined with Judah Neverson and Chad Dixon Jr for team sprint gold and with Neverson, Dixon and Kersheve Paul to win the team pursuit; while Mohammed triumphed in the scratch race, keirin and points race.