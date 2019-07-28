Matthew gets the gold

Athletes

CELEBRATION TIME: Athletes and officials celebrate Trinidad and Tobago’s successful campaign at the North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Age Group Championships in San Salvador, El Salvador, on the weekend. T&T emerged as overall champions.

Immani Matthew emerged as Boys Under-13 pentathlon champion at the North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Age Group Championships in San Salvador, El Salvador, on the weekend. The Trinidad and Tobago athlete accumulated 3,259 points in the five-discipline event.

Matthew clocked 7.98 seconds in the 60 metres dash, cleared the bar at 1.50m in the high jump, threw 62.63m in the ball throw, disturbed the sand at 5.23m in the long jump and returned a time of three minutes, 34.25 seconds in the 1,000m race.

