MEDAL RUSH

Jereem “the Dream” Richards, in the Men’s 200m dash, and the Men’s 4x100m relay team both grabbed silver last evening, helping Team TTO to its biggest medal haul at a Pan American Games with two more days to go.
Jereem 'The Dream' Richards claims silver in Men's 200m final in a time of 20.38. Ecuador's Alex Leonardo Quiñónez Martínez grabbed gold in 20.27Video courtesy ESPN/ PanAm 2019 pic.twitter.com/FumbbGfW9E— CCN TV6 (@tv6tnt) August 9, 2019
Added to swimmer Dylan Carter’s bronze Wednesday and rower Felice Chow’s silver yesterday morning, the silver from “The Dream” and the Men’s relay squad of Jerod Elcock, Keston Bledman, Akanni Hislop and Kyle Greaux made the local contingent’s Lima 2019 medal returns ten (two gold: cycling—Nicholas Paul (Men’s Sprint), Team sprint; six silver: cycling — Njisane Phillip (Men’s Sprint); athletics —Michelle-Lee Ahye (Women’s 100m), Richards (Men’s 200m), Men’s 4x100m relay; road cycling — Teniel Campbell (Women’s individual time-trial); rowing — Felice Chow (Women’s Singles Sculls); and two bronze: boxing — Michael Alexander (Men’s 64kg); swimming — Dylan Carter (Men’s 100m backstroke).
Team TTO 4x100 relay men picked up silverware with a SB 38.46Video courtesy ESPN/ PanAm Games 2019 pic.twitter.com/WxIliphZb6— CCN TV6 (@tv6tnt) August 10, 2019