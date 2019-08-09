MEDAL RUSH

Jereem Richards

GUTS AND GLORY: Trinidad and Tobago’s Jereem Richards, right, drawn in the difficult lane two, finishes second to Ecuador’s Alex Quinonez, left, in the Men’s 200m Final at the Pan-American Games in Lima yesterday. —Photo: AFP

Jereem “the Dream” Richards, in the Men’s 200m dash, and the Men’s 4x100m relay team both grabbed silver last evening, helping Team TTO to its biggest medal haul at a Pan American Games with two more days to go.

Added to swimmer Dylan Carter’s bronze Wednesday and rower Felice Chow’s silver yesterday morning, the silver from “The Dream” and the Men’s relay squad of Jerod Elcock, Keston Bledman, Akanni Hislop and Kyle Greaux made the local contingent’s Lima 2019 medal returns ten (two gold: cycling—Nicholas Paul (Men’s Sprint), Team sprint; six silver: cycling ­— Njisane Phillip (Men’s Sprint); athletics —Michelle-Lee Ahye (Women’s 100m), Richards (Men’s 200m), Men’s 4x100m relay; road cycling — Teniel Campbell (Women’s individual time-trial); rowing — Felice Chow (Women’s Singles Sculls); and two bronze: boxing — Michael Alexander (Men’s 64kg); swimming — Dylan Carter (Men’s 100m backstroke).

