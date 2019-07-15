Memphis Pioneers athletes

4X1 CHAMPS: Memphis Pioneers athletes, Ruebin Walters, left, Emmanuel Callender, Ian Thomas and Clement Campbell celebrate their Republic Bank/NAAA Relay Festival men’s 4x100 metres victory at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, on Sunday.

 –Photo: ANTONIA BURTON

Ruebin Walters, Clement Campbell, Ian Thomas and 2008 Olympic sprint relay gold medallist Emmanuel Callender teamed up for victory in the men’s 4x100 metres event at the Republic Bank/NAAA Relay Festival, held at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, on Sunday.

The Memphis Pioneers quartet clocked 40.13 seconds for a narrow margin of victory on second-placed Abilene Wildcats (40.16). The triumph was one of 16 for Memphis, the Port of Spain-based club accumulating 275 points to emerge as champions. Cougars finished second with 236, with third spot going to Abilene (169).

Also in winners’ row for Memphis were the women’s 4x400 and 4x200 teams. In the 4x1, Nicola Pesnell, Jeneil Morris, Jeunice Maxime and Rae-Anne Serville combined for top spot in three minutes, 49.22 seconds. And in the 4x2, Morris, Serville, J’Da Browne and Pesnell took the win in 1:40.26.

Cougars struck gold in 11 of the 34 relays contested. Shaniqua Bascombe featured in two of those victories, the 2019 North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Championship girls’ under-18 200m gold medallist running the second leg in both the girls’ under-17 4x100 and 4x200 events.

