Minister of Sport Shamfa Cudjoe

TELLING IT LIKE IT IS: Minister of Sport Shamfa Cudjoe at the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs’ Rewards, Recognition and Cheque Presentation Ceremony held at the National Racquet Centre,Tacarigua yesterday.

 –Photo: ISHMAEL SALANDY

FORTY-THREE years ago yesterday, Hasely Crawford bolted to Olympic 100 metres gold in Montreal, Canada.

Yesterday at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua, athletes in track and field, boxing, cricket, hockey and Special Olympics collected financial “gold” when the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs conducted its Rewards, Recognition and Cheque Presentation ceremony,

According to Minister of Sport Shamfa Cudjoe, “at least $2 million” was shared out by way of incentives to athletes for performances at the 2015 World Championships, 2015 World Youth Championships, 2016 Olympic Games, 2016 Paralympic Games, 2016 ICC Women’s World T20, 2016 ICC Under-19 World Cup, as well as the 2019 Special Olympics, and cheques given to a host of non-profit community organisations.

“The athletic achievements of our people, especially our young people, have brought us much glory and honour on the international stage. They truly deserve every bit of recognition that they get,” Minister Cudjoe told the audience that included Crawford.

