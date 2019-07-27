Mixed day for T&T

The team TTO beach volleyball pair of Rheeza Grant and Malika Davidson won their first game yesterday and will play for 13th spot against El Salvador from 2.10 pm today when the Lima 2019 Pan American Games continues. Grant and Davidson spiked their way to a 2-0 (21-8, 21-10) win over the US Virgin Islands to qualify to play for 13-14th against El Salvador.
Grant, also the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee’s (TTOC) athlete project officer said she and her teammate were happy to get their first victory in the tournament after losing their first three matches to the USA (0-2), Colombia (0-2) and Costa Rica (0-2) Friday.