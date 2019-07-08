Kevin Molino

DECISIVE IN FRONT OF GOAL: Kevin Molino in action against Guyana during their Gold Cup match in Kansas City last month. Molino scored T&T’s equaliser in a 1-1 draw. —Photo: AP

NATIONAL PLAYER Kevin Molino’s goal-scoring form continued late last week, the midfielder/striker making his mark in a 3-1 win for his Major League Soccer (MLS) club, Minnesota United, over the San Jose Earthquakes at Allianz Field in Minnesota.

Molino, back following a year-long layoff due to injury, had scored in two previous outings for Minnesota before joining the national team for the Concacaf Gold Cup, in which he netted Trinidad and Tobago’s only item in three preliminary round matches, scoring with a brilliant individual effort in a 1-1 draw against Guyana.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

On Thursday, Molino needed just nine minutes to find the back of the net against the Earthquakes. Coming on for Colombian Darwin Quintero in the 83rd minute, he advanced wide to his team’s left flank during a breakaway and when Ike Opara played the ball wide and just inside the box, Molino tucked it in around the advancing Earthquakes goalie Daniel Vega, making certain of victory after two minutes of added-on time.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

DON’T TOUCH HIM

DON’T TOUCH HIM

DON’T DARE think of firing Jason Holder as captain of the West Indies cricket team! That stern warning has come from the man who appointed him four years ago, Clive Lloyd, the former successful West Indies captain and chairman of selectors who believes the problem in the regional team doesn’t begin and end with Holder.

U-17s go under

U-17s go under

Trinidad and Tobago fell to its first loss of the Cricket West Indies Regional Under-17 Championship yesterday, losing by two runs to Jamaica in their rain-affected third round match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

Mexico, Panama to test T&T Under-15s

Trinidad and Tobago’s Under-15 boys’ team will face off with their Panamanian counterparts in the second game of a double header when the TTFA five-nation Invitational Youth Tournament kicks off next week Wednesday at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Balmain, Couva.

+2
3 Trinis win Pro cards in Barbados

3 Trinis win Pro cards in Barbados

ABENI PROCOPE and Brendon Francis are looking towards upcoming World Championship events, after earning their fitness event pro cards in Barbados on Saturday.

+2
SIGNED, SEALED...

SIGNED, SEALED...

Trinidad and Tobago cricketers Darren Bravo and Nicholas Pooran are new additions to the Cri…