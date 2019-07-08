NATIONAL PLAYER Kevin Molino’s goal-scoring form continued late last week, the midfielder/striker making his mark in a 3-1 win for his Major League Soccer (MLS) club, Minnesota United, over the San Jose Earthquakes at Allianz Field in Minnesota.
Molino, back following a year-long layoff due to injury, had scored in two previous outings for Minnesota before joining the national team for the Concacaf Gold Cup, in which he netted Trinidad and Tobago’s only item in three preliminary round matches, scoring with a brilliant individual effort in a 1-1 draw against Guyana.
On Thursday, Molino needed just nine minutes to find the back of the net against the Earthquakes. Coming on for Colombian Darwin Quintero in the 83rd minute, he advanced wide to his team’s left flank during a breakaway and when Ike Opara played the ball wide and just inside the box, Molino tucked it in around the advancing Earthquakes goalie Daniel Vega, making certain of victory after two minutes of added-on time.