Chris Gayle is a wanted man. Head Coach of the West Indies team, Floyd Reifer and senior player Carlos Brathwaite are both backing the offer by the talismanic West Indies opener to stay on for one more tour when the West Indies play India next month.
Only last week Gayle reversed his decision to retire for the West Indies stating that he wants to play in the three-match One Day International series against India and possibly the two Test matches to follow, with an official retirement in his homeland, Jamaica, for the final Test in September.
It was an offer that has been met with mixed reaction by cricket pundits around the region, with immediate, negative reaction especially from legend and former fearsome fast bowler, Sir Curtly Ambrose who is now a commentator with the BBC.
But Gayle has found favour with a key official. “Chris is a legend,” said Reifer.