Teague Marcano

SCORED A DOUBLE: Teague Marcano

Coach Glenn “ Fido” Francis and his Team TTO senior hockey men got the “desperate win” they yearned for yesterday, striking the higher-ranked Mexico decisively in the fourth period to win 3-0.

That Lima 2019 Pan American Games victory in the fifth to eighth playoff ensured that captain Marcus James’ squad will now play for fifth or sixth place, also ensuring they have a higher finish than their seventh place at the Toronto 2015 edition. It also sets up a revenge match against Cuba, who slammed hosts Peru 7-0 in an earlier game at the Villa Maria del Triunfo complex.

‘Dream’ in final

Jereem “The Dream” Richards had an agonising wait but eventually qualified for today’s Men’s 200 metres final from 5.30 p.m. at the Estadio Atlético in the National Sporting Village.

T&T players ousted in ITF doubles quarters

TWO pairs containing Trinidad and Tobago players were eliminated at the quarter-final stage of the Under-18 girls’ doubles draw of the Coca-Cola ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Tournament Wednesday in Castries, St Lucia.

Anything is possible

Legendary local cyclist Gene ‘Geronimo’ Samuel believes the best days are still ahead for the 21-year old Teniel Campbell.

Rangers start at last

Professional football and a party-type atmosphere comes to the eastern community of La Horquetta when Terminix La Horquetta Rangers make their much-anticipated debut in the Ascension Invitational football competition tomorrow when they entertain Matura ReUnited.

Moving up

+2
SILVER LINING

Teniel Campbell became the first woman from Trinidad and Tobago to win a medal at the Lima 2…