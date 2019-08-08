Coach Glenn “ Fido” Francis and his Team TTO senior hockey men got the “desperate win” they yearned for yesterday, striking the higher-ranked Mexico decisively in the fourth period to win 3-0.
That Lima 2019 Pan American Games victory in the fifth to eighth playoff ensured that captain Marcus James’ squad will now play for fifth or sixth place, also ensuring they have a higher finish than their seventh place at the Toronto 2015 edition. It also sets up a revenge match against Cuba, who slammed hosts Peru 7-0 in an earlier game at the Villa Maria del Triunfo complex.