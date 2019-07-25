Naomi Guerra tastes success with Pensacola FC

Pensacola FC finally hit pay dirt in their third straight appearance in the Women’s Professional Soccer League championship game. Briana Morris scored the goal that lifted Pensacola FC to a 4-3 win over Utah Royals in the 2019 WPSL Championship Game on Sunday in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The goal lifted PFC to their first WPSL title since their first championship in 2012.
Three Trinidad and Tobago nationals were involved in the Women’s Premier League finals. Women’s national team player Naomi Guerra plays for Pensacola, with Dean Logan and Jason Providence as assistant coaches.