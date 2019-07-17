TWO NATIONAL rugby teams, the Under-19 men’s and senior women’s squads, will begin their respective quests for honours at the Rugby Americas North (RAN) 10-a-side tournaments in Barbados today.
The Under-19 men left yesterday for the four-day event which will be run off at the Bellevue Plantation Polo Fields in St Michael, ending on Sunday, July 21. The national women’s team was scheduled to fly out today.
At a media conference held on Monday at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, national rugby union (TTRFU) president Colin Peters lamented the fact that the teams were unable to participate in their respective tournaments last year due lack of funding. He commended the TTRFU’s technical committees for their efforts this year in reaching out to corporate T&T, as well as the families and friends of the athletes, through which funds were raised to ensure T&T was represented in both categories this time around.