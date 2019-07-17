Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Shamfa Cudjoe says she will meet with women sports leaders and women representing national governing bodies next week with the aim of formulating a specific sport policy to encourage and promote more female participation in sport and physical and recreational activities.
The policy will also be geared to more women involvement at the administrative level of sport and to promoting more female sport reporters and journalists.
“So we are embarking on a huge campaign to promote women and girls in sports,” she said, “Oftentimes, women perform various roles as mothers, wives and caregivers while also being the breadwinners and not paying enough attention to taking care of their physical health and well-being.”