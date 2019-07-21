‘PATHETIC’

For the fourth time in five matches, the West Indies “A” team’s top order batsmen went missing as the home team crashed to an eight-wicket defeat in the fifth and final One-Day match of their series against visiting India “A” at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, yesterday.
After amassing 298 in the fourth match at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground at North Sound, which they won by five runs, West Indies “A” failed to bat out their 50 overs in scraping together 236. And faced with the modest target, India “A” reached it with ease, getting to 237 for two.