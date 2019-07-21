Sport-Filler

For the fourth time in five matches, the West Indies “A” team’s top order batsmen went missing as the home team crashed to an eight-wicket defeat in the fifth and final One-Day match of their series against visiting India “A” at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, yesterday.

After amassing 298 in the fourth match at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground at North Sound, which they won by five runs, West Indies “A” failed to bat out their 50 overs in scraping together 236. And faced with the modest target, India “A” reached it with ease, getting to 237 for two.

‘PATHETIC’

Horsford strikes bronze

Tyriq Horsford secured Trinidad and Tobago’s lone podium success at the Pan American Under-20 Track and Field Championships in San Jose, Costa Rica, when he bagged men’s javelin bronze at the National Stadium, on Saturday night.

U-17 girls looking forward to Panama 3-match series

The Trinidad and Tobago Under-17 girls football team will be looking to make the most of their upcoming three-match one-week tour of Panama which will see them undergo their first overseas training camp ahead of upcoming CONCACAF competitions.

Ahye 7th in London Diamond League

Michelle-Lee Ahye finished seventh in the women’s 100 metres final at the Muller Anniversary Games IAAF Diamond league meet in London, England, yesterday. The Trinidad and Tobago sprinter got home in a season’s best 11.19 seconds.

Failure of leadership

Kwesi Atiba offered an interesting thesis last week as to why we are where we are in West Indies cricket and Trinidad and Tobago netball.