PEDAL POWER

Team TTO’s sprint cyclists pedalled their way to Men’s Sprint semi-final spots and a chance at the medals today after the second night of track cycling action continued on yesterday evening.
If the riders win this morning’s semis, they could meet in the tonight’s final, scheduled for 7.57 p.m. at the National Sport Village in La Videna. Yesterday, after a few hours of sun peeked through the Lima skies to offer athletes some welcome warmth, the customary cold conditions returned quickly as night fell, signalling the start of the evening session. But Nicholas Paul and Njisane Phillip soon brought the heat to the spanking, brand new Velodrome’s soft wood track.