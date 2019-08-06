Perfect Army, Deportivo

FORMER Trinidad and Tobago international Devorn Jorsling’s brace kept Defence Force in pole position to win the $250,000 Division One first prize in the Ascension Football League after a 5-1 defeat of Queen’s Park on Sunday at St Mary’s College ground.
The “Army” lead Division One with a maximum 12 points from four matches, while Deportivo PF — a Point Fortin All-Star team — have been just as devastating in Division Two where they hammered Club Sando Uprising Youths 7-0 for a fourth consecutive win which keeps them in line for the $100,000 Division Two first prize.