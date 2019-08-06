Perfect Army, Deportivo

Reynold Carrington

NEW ROLE: Councillor Reynold Carrington trains Deportivo PF

FORMER Trinidad and Tobago international Devorn Jorsling’s brace kept Defence Force in pole position to win the $250,000 Division One first prize in the Ascension Football League after a 5-1 defeat of Queen’s Park on Sunday at St Mary’s College ground.

The “Army” lead Division One with a maximum 12 points from four matches, while Deportivo PF — a Point Fortin All-Star team — have been just as devastating in Division Two where they hammered Club Sando Uprising Youths 7-0 for a fourth consecutive win which keeps them in line for the $100,000 Division Two first prize.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advantage, West Indies ‘A’

Off-spinner Akim Fraser and fast-bowler Chemar Holder were the main West Indies “A” bowlers behind two India “A” batting collapses yesterday that saw the visitors being dismissed for 201, on the first day of the final four-day “Test” match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

Fulfilling prophecy

Fulfilling prophecy

“If this injury prevents me from achieving what I’ve set out to, another T&T jumper will do it for me. I’ve learnt a lot in Germany, and have a vision for passing it on.” These were the words of Wendell Williams in a February 2001, Trinidad Express interview as he stood at the crossroads of his track and field career.

U-19s lose to Guyana by one run via D/L method

Trinidad and Tobago ended their Cricket West Indies (CWI) Rising Stars Under-19 50-overs campaign on a losing note yesterday, falling to Guyana by just one run on the Duckworth/Lewis method at Arnos Vale in St Vincent.

T&T stickmen try for 1st win again

Head coach of the men’s senior hockey team Glenn “Fido” Francis says his players are desperate for a win and a top five finish as they come up against Mexico tomorrow in a fifth to eighth place match. Team TTO placed seventh at the 2015 Toronto Games.

Perfect Army, Deportivo

Perfect Army, Deportivo

FORMER Trinidad and Tobago international Devorn Jorsling’s brace kept Defence Force in pole position to win the $250,000 Division One first prize in the Ascension Football League after a 5-1 defeat of Queen’s Park on Sunday at St Mary’s College ground.