Phenomenal performance

Erin Hartwell, technical director of the Team TTO cycling squad, heaped praise on his charges after their historic Men’s Team Sprint gold at the Lima2019 Pan American Games on Thursday night.
The victory was this country’s 14th medal in cycling at a Pan Am Games and the first in a cycling team event. Hartwell, the 1996 Atlanta Olympics USA Men’s 1km time-trial silver medallist, said the performance was a new sea-level national record and, obviously, a new track record at the spanking new Velodrome of the National Sporting Village in La Videna. ”That was a phenomenal result for us,” said Hartwell, also the 1992 Olympic Men’s 1km time-trial bronze medallist,