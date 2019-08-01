Powerful performance

GOOD THINGS are coming out of the La Horquetta community in East Trinidad. Last week, Powerful United Football Academy (PUFA) returned from Canada where they successfully competed in the Moon Day Soccer Tournament in Alberta.
Their Under-9 footballers won their division, the Under-11s finished second and the Under-13 team was fourth. Powerful United were created four years ago in November by head coach Nyron Jones, a former national Under-20 player, who had stints with San Juan Jabloteh, Carib, North East Stars and Caledonia AIA.