Procope second at Saint Martin Pro

TRINCITY-BASED Abeni Procope placed second in the body-fitness class at the 2019 IFBB Diamond Cup Saint Martin Pro event which took place last weekend. At the same event, there was an amateur pro qualifier win which Siparia-based 2018 Trinidad and Tobago Junior Bodybuilding champion Barry Copilar finished third in his first time competing outside of Trinidad and Tobago.
Procope and men’s physique competitor Brendon Francis both won their pro cards last month at the professional qualifier event at the Darcy Beckles IFBB Diamond Cup held in St Michael, Barbados. Having won, they competed in the pro event the next night where Procope placed second in body-fitness and Francis was third in men’s physique.