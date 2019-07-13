Trinidad and Tobago’s Aaron Bankay

TOP-SCORER: Trinidad and Tobago’s Aaron Bankay hits down the ground during his knock of 41 not out against the Windward Islands in their final round CWI Rising Stars Under-17 match at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba yesterday.

 —Photo: ROGER SEEPERSAD

Barbados were crowned the Cricket West Indies Rising Stars Under-17 champions after rain washed out their title-deciding encounter in the final round of the competition at Gilbert Park in California yesterday.

Meanwhile, in the only completed match of the final round, hosts Trinidad and Tobago held their nerve with the ball to tie against the Windward Islands at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba and finish fourth on the table.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

The Bajans entered the final round on top of the standings and were scheduled to face second-placed Jamaica in their final encounter at Gilbert Park. However, heavy rain forced the game to be called off just after 2pm, handing Barbados their second consecutive Under-17 title.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Fiji GAME a must-win

Fiji GAME a must-win

Opening defeats to South Africa and Jamaica have left Trinidad and Tobago’s “Calypso Girls” …

Stop the blame game

Stop the blame game

In a recent radio programme, well-respected Caribbean journalist Tony Fraser reminded his li…

T&T lose again

IT was the same losing story for the inexperienced Trinidad and Tobago team at the Pan American Women’s Volleyball Cup Friday night in Peru.