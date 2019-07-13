Barbados were crowned the Cricket West Indies Rising Stars Under-17 champions after rain washed out their title-deciding encounter in the final round of the competition at Gilbert Park in California yesterday.
Meanwhile, in the only completed match of the final round, hosts Trinidad and Tobago held their nerve with the ball to tie against the Windward Islands at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba and finish fourth on the table.
The Bajans entered the final round on top of the standings and were scheduled to face second-placed Jamaica in their final encounter at Gilbert Park. However, heavy rain forced the game to be called off just after 2pm, handing Barbados their second consecutive Under-17 title.