Rangers and Police to ascend

LA HORQUETTA now has a “big team” representing the community and Police FC will also be on the hunt for honours in the Ascension Invitational Football Tournament which kicks off today. Twenty-four teams divided in two divisions will battle for a total $650,000 in prize-money, including a $250,000 first prize for the First Division winners and $100,000 for the Second division champions.
Rangers have moved from St Ann’s to the East and now have a sponsor, Terminix, which has put together one of the best Rangers teams in years.