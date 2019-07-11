Rangers and Police to ascend

Police FC footballers

LAWMEN ON DUTY: Police FC footballers get ready for their opening Ascension Invitational Tournament match against Guaya United in Guayaguayare.

LA HORQUETTA now has a “big team” representing the community and Police FC will also be on the hunt for honours in the Ascension Invitational Football Tournament which kicks off today. Twenty-four teams divided in two divisions will battle for a total $650,000 in prize-money, including a $250,000 first prize for the First Division winners and $100,000 for the Second division champions.

Rangers have moved from St Ann’s to the East and now have a sponsor, Terminix, which has put together one of the best Rangers teams in years. 

