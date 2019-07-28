Ready, set…wait!

When they should be ready to surge forward with the 2023 World Cup as their target, Cricket West Indies’ decision-makers are raising their hands and asking the starter for a bligh.
You would think England’s successful campaign in the 2019 event – as lucky as they were in that pulsating final against New Zealand – should be an object lesson on the necessity and benefits of planning immediately, if not sooner, for the next edition of the 50-over-a-side game’s biggest occasion, and indeed the sport’s greatest showpiece.