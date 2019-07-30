Roach among eight Memphis athletes off on scholarship

Carifta Games standout Ianna Roach is among eight Memphis Pioneers Athletic Club athletes who will soon leave the country to take up scholarships abroad. At a College Reveal press conference, held at the Memphis Pioneers gym in Port of Spain, on Monday, Roach expressed her gratitude for the club’s role in her life.
“I would like to thank Memphis Pioneers for being a club that not only focuses on track and field, but on your academics and holistically developing us as young men and women, ensuring that all of their athletes have the opportunity to go away and pursue their education at the tertiary level.