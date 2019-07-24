OSWALD ROGERS captured five gold medals for Trinidad and Tobago at the North American, Central American and Caribbean Masters Athletics Championships in Toronto, Canada, on the weekend.
Rogers won the men’s 80-84 long jump, the 81-year-old athlete disturbing the sand at 3.75 metres—a new Championship record. He dominated the 400 metres field, completing his lap of the track in one minute, 28.10 seconds. There was victory too for the veteran in the 200m hurdles, a 40.70 seconds clocking earning him the title.
Rogers was golden in the 100m dash in a wind-assisted 15.11 seconds. And in the 200, he crushed the field thanks to a 32.77 run.
Gwendolyn Smith also secured a handful of medals in Toronto. The T&T athlete topped the women’s 50-54 throws pentathlon with a championship record total of 3,746 points. There was another gold for Smith in the javelin, thanks to a big 40.47m throw. The 54-year-old threw 24.70m for second spot in the discus. She enjoyed a similar result in the shot put with a 13.58m throw. And Smith picked up silver in the weight throw with an 11.14m effort.