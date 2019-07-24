BOTH Trinidad and Tobago pairs were outclassed when the beach volleyball discipline of the Pan American Games served off yesterday in Lima, Peru.
The women’s tandem of Rheeza Grant and Malika Davidson kept Americans Jace Pardon and Karissa Cook on court for just 19 minutes as they went down 21-9, 21-8.
The T&T duo will return to the court at 11.30 a.m. today to do battle with Colombians Yuly Tatiana and Diana Rios, who were beaten 21-15, 21-14 yesterday by the pair from Costa Rica in the other Group B encounter.
In men’s action, Daynte Stewart and Marlon Phillip, also in Group B, were beaten 21-15, 21-7 by Nicolas Capogroso and Julian Azaad of Argentina in 26 minutes.