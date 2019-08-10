Trinidad and Tobago international Samantha Wallace put in a 45-goal performance which put NSW Swifts back on top of the Suncorp Super Netball Premiership ladder following a 57-51 defeat of the Melbourne Vixens at Sydney’s Quay Centre yesterday. The NSW Swifts also reclaimed the Sargeant McKinnis Cup in the process. Having defeated the Swifts a weeks ago, the Sunshine Coast Lightning momentarily jumped the Swifts on the ladder after defeating the GIANTS earlier in the day but NSW were not going to be denied, dominating the Vixens for much of the game and stamping their claim as the team to beat coming into finals. Wallace converted 45 goals from 49 attempts for 92 percent shooting and was named Nissan Player of The Match, while her teammate Sophie Garbin, an Australian under-21 international, scored 12 of 18 attempts. Malawi star shooter Mwai Kumwenda converted 18 0f 20 attempts for the Vixens; Caitlin Thwaites, a member of Australia’s 2019 World Cup runner-up squad, scored nine of 11 attempts; and former Australian international Tegan Philip put in 24 goals from 30 tries.