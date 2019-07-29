Scorpions

CHAMPS: The victorious Office R Us - Scorpions pose with their trophies and $8,000 cheque at the 2019 TML/Executive Upholsterers/Eniath’s Printing Co Ltd Premier League Finals at the TML (Trinidad Muslim League) Centre, Eastern Main Road, St Joseph.

Office R Us Scorpions defeated Ultra Shipping Titans to win the 3rd Edition of the 2019 TML/Executive Upholsterers/Eniath’s Printing Co Ltd. Premier League recently at the TML Centre, Eastern Main Road, St. Joseph.

Scorpions pocketed a first prize of $8,000.

Batting first in the final, Scorpions posted a healthy 93 for four with Salim Hosein leading the way, scoring 30 runs, aided by brothers Arshad and Aamir Khan, posting 22 and 16 respectively.

Titans were in early trouble in their reply, losing their in-form batsman Reaz Ali Khan for just one run before a threatening, late 55-run partnership between Aleem Ali (32) and Rakesh Ramlal (28) carried the Titans closer to the target, needing 16 runs off the last over.

