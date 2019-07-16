Sport-Filler

THE HUMILIATION continued for the West Indies A yesterday as visitors India A took an unassailable 3-0 lead in their five-match One-Day International series following a dominant 148-run win over the hosts at the Sir Vivian Richards Ground in Antigua yesterday.

The Windies were also outclassed in the first two games of the series, losing by 65 runs in each of the first two matches before being totally outplayed in the third yesterday. India A were always in control as Manish Pandey hit an even hundred to guide the visitors to 295 for six and left-arm orthodox spinner Krunal Pandya, playing in his first match of the series, grabbed five wickets for 25 runs to send the hosts crashing to 147 all out in just 34.2 overs.

SERIES DEFEAT

Three T&T teams in ITF semis

THREE of Trinidad and Tobago’s four teams soared into the semifinals in the ITF (International Tennis Federation)/COTECC (Central American and Caribbean Tennis Confederation) Sub-Region 4 Under-12 Team Development Tournament yesterday at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

The next generation of Trinidad and Tobago footballers are on show from this evening when the Trinidad and Tobago Youth Invitational Tournament kicks off at Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva.

SETH THONG struck gold yesterday to become the only player from the host country to walk away with a medal in the individual events of the CASA (Caribbean Area Squash Association) Junior Championship at Queen’s Park Cricket Club’s Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.

Aaron Matas of Rigtech Sonics and Jarel Mohammed of Southclaine shared the gold medals in the Tinymites category when the National Youth Track Cycling Championships were held at Irwin Park, Siparia on the weekend.