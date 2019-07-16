SERIES DEFEAT

THE HUMILIATION continued for the West Indies A yesterday as visitors India A took an unassailable 3-0 lead in their five-match One-Day International series following a dominant 148-run win over the hosts at the Sir Vivian Richards Ground in Antigua yesterday.
The Windies were also outclassed in the first two games of the series, losing by 65 runs in each of the first two matches before being totally outplayed in the third yesterday. India A were always in control as Manish Pandey hit an even hundred to guide the visitors to 295 for six and left-arm orthodox spinner Krunal Pandya, playing in his first match of the series, grabbed five wickets for 25 runs to send the hosts crashing to 147 all out in just 34.2 overs.